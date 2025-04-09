Preparations underway for 89th annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival

The Brief The 89th annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival launches Friday at noon and continues Saturday and Sunday in Piedmont Park. The festival features a massive juried Artist Market and two stages of live music and dance. A highlight is the Atlanta High School Art Exhibition, which fills the Community Center near the 12th Street Entrance with the work of some of Georgia’s most talented young artists.



We’re still about 48 hours from the start of this year’s Atlanta Dogwood Festival — but artists from across the country are already setting up in Piedmont Park, preparing to show their work to the event’s more than 150,000 attendees.

The 89th annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival launches Friday at noon and continues Saturday and Sunday in Piedmont Park — and this morning on Good Day Atlanta, we got an exclusive behind-the-scenes look as organizers prepped the park for the massive crowds and full lineup of entertainment. Festival highlights include the juried Artist Market — featuring more than 200 artists exhibiting in a dozen categories — and the Atlanta High School Art Exhibition, which fills the Community Center near the 12th Street Entrance with the work of some of Georgia’s most talented young artists.

This year’s festival includes two stages of live entertainment: the Coca-Cola Main Stage, which features an eclectic lineup of singer-songwriters and bands, and the International Stage, from which groups representing a variety of cultures will thrill the crowds. Previous Good Day Atlanta guests including Atlanta Irish Dance, SALSAtlanta, Ballet Mexicano de Lupita Sosa, and Atlanta Junkanoo Group are among those set to perform on the International Stage.

Saturday, of course, will begin with the Atlanta Dogwood Festival Mimosa 5K, which starts and ends in Piedmont Park and is an AJC Peachtree Road Race Qualifier.

Hours for this year’s festival are noon to 9 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday (the Artist Market closes at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday) — for more information on this year’s big event, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning in Piedmont Park, chatting with the festival organizers and participants.

The Source: Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken spent the morning in Piedmont Park, chatting with executive director Brian Hill and some of the artists taking part in this year's big event.



