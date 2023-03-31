Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from SUN 2:00 PM EDT until MON 2:00 AM EDT, Dougherty County
5
Wind Advisory
from SAT 2:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Clay County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 7:00 PM CDT until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 8:00 AM EDT until SUN 12:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 8:00 AM EDT until SAT 11:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Henry County

Preliminary 4.2-magnitude earthquake reported just outside of Riverside County

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 9:42PM
California
FOX 11

Preliminary 4.2-magnitude earthquake reported just outside of Riverside County

A preliminary 4.2-magnitude earthquake was reported in near the edge of Riverside County Friday night.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A preliminary 4.2-magnitude earthquake was reported near the edge of Riverside County Friday night.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) says the quake – first reported at 4.5 before correcting itself to 4.2 – was reported at 6:16 p.m. about 0.6 mile northwest of Palomar Observatory, an area just outside Riverside County.

It was recorded at a depth of about 9 miles, USGS reports. 

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. 

snapshot-2023-03-31T183431.302.jpg

The USGS is asking anyone who felt the quakes to submit a brief report. You can click here for more information.