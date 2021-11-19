Pregnant bystander shot in gunfight outside Atlanta apartment complex

article

Atlanta police are searching for multiple gunmen connected to a shooting of a pregnant woman in front of her apartment.

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

The shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday on the 3200 block of Cushman Circle in Atlanta.

Investigators say the woman, who is eight months pregnant and in her mid-20s, was unloading groceries from her car when two groups of people started shooting in the street.

One bullet struck the woman in the calf.

Medics took the woman to a local hospital, where she is recovering. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators have not released any information about the suspects or what led up to the shootout.

If you know anything that could help investigators, contact the Atlanta Police Department.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS