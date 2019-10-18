Praise 102.5's Krystal Lee explains the positive impact of keeping a journal

article

Many people kept diaries or journals when they were younger, but what many don't know is writing down your thoughts is great for your mental health.

Krystal Lee from Praise 102.5 skyped with Good Day Atlanta and explained how something as simple as a journal could help you have a better day.

She explains how it's the key for self-awareness and personal growth as well.

Some tips she gives for doing so are:

1. Get a nice notebook/journal

2. Do a brain dump. Recap your day, look forward to what's to come

3. Give yourself positive affirmations written and out loud

Advertisement

For more information on Krystal Lee click here.