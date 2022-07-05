Powerhouse cast headlines Apple TV+ series 'Black Bird'

It’s a seemingly impossible choice for Jimmy Keene, a man sentenced to 10 years in a minimum-security prison: stay and serve your term, or​ be transferred to a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane, befriend a suspected serial killer and get information from him, and possibly get out early.

Not only is Keene’s compelling story true, but it also serves as the inspiration for the new Apple TV+ series "Black Bird," developed, written and executive produced by bestselling author Dennis Lehane. Golden Globe-winning actor Taron Egerton stars as Keene, and also executive produced the project.

"You know, it’s a really difficult one. I think in vacuum, I would probably not do it because it’s so dangerous," says the actor about his character's dilemma. "You know, maybe if I was in a situation where I thought a loved one was going to be unwell if I didn’t get out, maybe I would take the deal. But, in a vacuum it would be unlikely, because it’s so dangerous."

Of course, Keene takes the deal, and ends up behind bars with Larry Hall, played in a transformative performance by Paul Walter Hauser.

"It was definitely a team effort," says Hauser. "I had this hair stylist/designer named Kathrine [Gordon], and these two women who did makeup, Nana Fischer and Galaxy [San Juan], and these three women really helped construct that look and get me ready every day. And I had Dennis’s dialogue, which was so rich. There’s a lot of texture there, and sort of clues as to how to play Larry."

Also featured in "Black Bird" is the late actor Ray Liotta, appearing in one of his final projects. For Lehane, working with Liotta was the fulfillment of a longtime dream.

"I was a huge fan, I wrote the part directly for him, he responded to the material in ways beyond my wildest dreams," says the writer. "He never did the same take twice."

The six-episode "Black Bird" premieres with the first two episodes this Friday, July 8th Apple TV+, followed new episodes every Friday through Aug. 5.





