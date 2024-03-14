Powerball jackpot: $2M lottery ticket sold in Georgia

article

One lucky person in Georgia is waking up a millionaire after Wednesday's big drawing.

Wednesday night's winning numbers announced were 21, 29, 54, 59, 62, and the Powerball 4.

While no one around the country won the big prize, one Georgian got match five with Power Play - meaning they have won $2 million.

Officials have not said where the big Georgia lottery ticket was sold.

With no full matches, the next jackpot has grown to around $600 million with an estimated cash value of more than $293.4 million. That drawing is scheduled for Saturday night.

The last Powerball jackpot winning ticket was drawn in Michigan on New Year's Day when one lucky participant won a prize worth $842.4 million.

How much are you taxed on lottery wins in Georgia?

State lotteries will immediately deduct 24% of jackpot winnings for federal taxes, and additional federal taxes may be required when filing federal tax returns. In Georgia, the state income tax of 5.75% is withheld from prizes of $5,000 or more.

Players who buy winning grand prize tickets in a state different from where they live will pay taxes based on where they bought the ticket.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.