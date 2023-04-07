Powder Springs police officers buy groceries for struggling veteran

article

Three police officers with the Powder Springs Police Department showed a side of themselves that is not often seen in the public eye. Officer Yates, Sgt. Ellis, and Sgt. Cheatham-Seay recently came into contact with a man who was visibly struggling.

The man revealed that he had not eaten in quite some time, and his VA check was not expected for another three weeks. He estimated that he had lost over 50 pounds in recent weeks because he could not afford food. The officers quickly pooled some money and went grocery shopping for him.

They got him plenty of meat and carbs in the hope that it would sustain him for a while.

Powder Springs Police Department officers buy groceries for struggling veteran.

The officers acted outside their job obligations, showing that they are more than just brave defenders of the law, but also good humans. This act of kindness demonstrates that police officers, like everyone else, have the ability to help those in need.

In a statement, the police department praised the officers for their actions, and said that it was heartening to see that good people wear all kinds of uniforms. While the man's face would typically be covered in photos like this, the police department is hopeful that if anyone recognizes him, they might be in a position to help him too.