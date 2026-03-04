Clarkston woman convicted of killing ex-boyfriend in front of children

The Brief A DeKalb County jury has convicted 30-year-old J’ana Rawat on multiple charges for the 2022 shooting death of her ex-boyfriend. Prosecutors proved Rawat shot Tyler James Reed, 28, twice in a kitchen while two of her children were in the room. While the defense argued Rawat acted in self-protection, officials stated there was no evidence the victim posed a threat at the time of the gunfire.



A Clarkston woman faces life in prison after being convicted Tuesday of murdering her ex-boyfriend in front of her children following a dispute over a door lock.

What we know:

On Tuesday, March 3, 2026, a jury found J’ana Rawat, 30, guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault family violence, third-degree cruelty to children, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The conviction stems from the May 20, 2022, shooting of 28-year-old Tyler James Reed. Clarkston police officers arrived at an apartment on Oak Drive shortly before 1 a.m. to find the door open and Rawat inside. When asked for the weapon, Rawat produced a gun from her jacket pocket. Officers found Reed face down on the kitchen floor; despite attempts at CPR, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The backstory:

The deadly encounter began after Rawat returned home from a night out with a friend, having left her three children in Reed’s care. Upon her return, Rawat struggled with the apartment key and believed the lock had been tampered with.

An argument ensued in the kitchen, where Reed was sitting with one of the children. Rawat told investigators she initially pointed a kitchen knife at Reed, citing past violence. She then went upstairs to retrieve a firearm and another child. Returning to the kitchen, she pointed the gun at Reed. According to case records, Reed told Rawat he was not afraid of her before she pulled the trigger, shooting him twice.

The other side:

During the trial, Rawat’s defense attorneys argued that she acted in self-defense. However, prosecutors maintained, and the jury ultimately agreed, that there was no evidence Reed was posing a threat to Rawat at the moment she opened fire.

What's next:

DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Asha F. Jackson presided over the trial. A sentencing hearing for Rawat is expected to be scheduled within the next 45 days.