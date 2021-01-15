Post Malone donates 10K of his sold-out Crocs to hospital workers battling pandemic

article

Post Malone is donating 10,000 pairs of his sold-out Crocs shoe to medical workers helping on the frontlines amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In December, the "Circles" rapper and singer-songwriter released his fifth collaboration with Crocs, immediately selling out in the United States.

Post Malone, 25, teamed up with Musicians On Call, an organization working to bring live and recorded music to patients’ bedsides in healthcare facilities, to donate 10,000 pairs of the Crocs to frontline workers at hospitals nationwide.

"As a special early #FrontlineValentines gift, we teamed up with @postmalone and @crocs, to offer our hospital partners nationwide a gesture of gratitude with extra comfort," the organization wrote on Instagram.

"Caregivers and staff are receiving their very own pair of Post Malone's fifth #pmxcrocs collaboration as a thank you for their brave work on the frontlines to keep our communities safe," it added.

Designed by Post Malone, the Duet Max Clog II shoe comes in a pink version and a black version with a pink interior. The design features an "exaggerated, chunky outsole, pivotable backstraps with adjustable hook and loop closures," as well as Post Malone-branded rivets.

"The stress of the pandemic on staff in all areas of the hospital has been unrelenting and we have been doing what we can to continue bringing them the joy of live music," Musicians On Call President and CEO Pete Griffin told People. "We are so grateful to Post Malone and Crocs for joining us in providing even more relief when they need it the most through this generous donation. Thanks to them, caregivers at 70 hospitals nationwide will have the added support of their Crocs to help them through their day."

The effort comes as the U.S. takes on its largest vaccination campaign in history as it works to stem the pandemic, which has killed nearly 389,000 Americans over the past year.

COVID-19 vaccines have been rolled out unevenly across the U.S., with some states in the Deep South facing particularly dismal inoculation rates.

Data from the states and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed less than 2% of the population in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and South Carolina had received its first dose of a vaccine at the start of this week.

So far, the highest states have vaccinated about 5% of their populations, the Associated Press reported.

