Possible suspect in arson at Griffin Christian Women's Center seen on security video

Police and fire investigators in Griffin are working to identify and track a suspect in an arson the occurred outside of a Christian Women's Center.

Police said someone set fire to a dumpster behind the Christian Women's Center in Griffin, located a 1645 N. Expressway, in the late evening on Oct. 13.

Officers arrived at the location and saw flames from the dumpster. Video footage from an adjoining business shows who police identified as a suspect.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Investigaor Powell at 770-229-6450, ext. 537 or email, rpowell@cityofgriffin.com or Capt. Thompson with Griffin Fire and Rescue at 770-229-6416 or mthompson@cityofgriffin.com.

