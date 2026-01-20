Possible shooting reported at downtown Atlanta restaurant
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are on the scene of a possible shooting at a restaurant in downtown Atlanta.
What we know:
Police officers responded to a "person shot" call at approximately 7:49 a.m. at the restaurant on Marietta Street.
Atlanta Police Department told FOX 5 Atlanta they are still in the process of gathering information and will update their website when that information is available.
What we don't know:
At this time, it has not been confirmed that someone has been injured.
This is a breaking news story. Information in this story is subject to change. Check back for updates.