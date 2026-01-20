Possible shooting reported at downtown Atlanta restaurant

The Brief Police responding to a possible shooting at a downtown Atlanta restaurant Call for a "person shot" came in around 7:49 a.m. on Marietta Street No injuries confirmed yet; investigation ongoing and information may change



Atlanta police are on the scene of a possible shooting at a restaurant in downtown Atlanta.

What we know:

Police officers responded to a "person shot" call at approximately 7:49 a.m. at the restaurant on Marietta Street.

Atlanta Police Department told FOX 5 Atlanta they are still in the process of gathering information and will update their website when that information is available.

What we don't know:

At this time, it has not been confirmed that someone has been injured.

This is a breaking news story. Information in this story is subject to change. Check back for updates.