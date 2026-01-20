Expand / Collapse search

Possible shooting reported at downtown Atlanta restaurant

By
Published  January 20, 2026 9:20am EST
Atlanta
A shooting was reported Tuesday morning at a downtown Atlanta restaurant. At this time, details have not been confirmed. This is a breaking news report. Marc Teichner reporting. 

The Brief

    • Police responding to a possible shooting at a downtown Atlanta restaurant
    • Call for a "person shot" came in around 7:49 a.m. on Marietta Street
    • No injuries confirmed yet; investigation ongoing and information may change

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are on the scene of a possible shooting at a restaurant in downtown Atlanta. 

What we know:

Police officers responded to a "person shot" call at approximately 7:49 a.m. at the restaurant on Marietta Street. 

Atlanta Police Department told FOX 5 Atlanta they are still in the process of gathering information and will update their website when that information is available. 

What we don't know:

At this time, it has not been confirmed that someone has been injured.

This is a breaking news story. Information in this story is subject to change. Check back for updates.

The Source

  • This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original report. 

