Possible human remains found near west side Atlanta Beltline

Police are investigating after possible human remains were located Thursday near the west side of the Atlanta Beltline.

According to Atlanta police, bones were found about 2:30 p.m. at 708 Jefferson Street that appear to be human.

The remains are being collected and investigators said they will work with a Forensic Osteologist as they investigate the origin of the remains.

Photos sent in by a FOX 5 viewer appear to show a human skull and various other bones covered in dirt.

(FOX 5 Atlanta)

(FOX 5 Atlanta)

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

____