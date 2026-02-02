Portion of Covington Highway closed due to water main break

article

Commuters in the Lithonia and downtown areas are facing significant delays Monday morning due to infrastructure issues and collisions.

A water main break on Covington Highway in Lithonia has restricted travel between DeKalb Medical Parkway and Wellborn Road. Local authorities are urging drivers to bypass the area to avoid heavy congestion.

Further into the city, a crash on the Downtown Connector southbound is impacting the morning rush. The crash, located just past University Avenue, continues to block a right lane as patrol units remain on-site to manage the scene.

Meanwhile, heavy volume is building on the West Expressway, with travel times from Douglas County reaching approximately 13 minutes.