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Porsche racing history comes alive in Town at Trilith event

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
Good Day Atlanta
Published October 9, 2026 11:00 AM EDT
Published October 9, 2026 11:00 AM EDT
Classic Porsches take over Trilith for Luft 12
Classic Porsches take over Trilith for Luft 12

Classic Porsches take over Trilith for Luft 12

FOX 5’s Paul Milliken meets Porsche racer and Luft 12 co-founder Patrick Long for a preview of the car showcase at Town at Trilith in Fayetteville. Featuring privately owned street and race cars, the event celebrates air-cooled Porsches with displays designed to highlight the town’s architecture. Organizers say Luft 12 will take place rain or shine Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $45, with free entry for children 12 and younger.

The Brief

    • Luftgekühlt 12 is set to take over Fayetteville's Town at Trilith on Saturday, October 10th, rain or shine.
    • The event is essentially a celebration of Porsche’s racing history, featuring race cars, champion drivers, and an enormous display enthusiast-owned air-cooled Porsches.
    • Among the cars scheduled to appear at Luft 12 are five Porsche 935 race cars marking the 50th anniversary of the model.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - Fayetteville is home to North America’s largest purpose-built movie studio — so it makes sense that tomorrow, part of the community will look like something straight out of a Steve McQueen racing film!

We’re talking about Luftgekühlt 12, which is essentially a big celebration of Porsche’s racing history. Featuring Porsche race cars, champion drivers, and an enormous display of 350 enthusiast-owned air-cooled Porsches, Luft 12 will take over Town at Trilith from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 10th. Event founder Patrick Long knows a thing or two about Porsche racing, as a brand ambassador and competition advisor; his personal racing honors include class wins at the 2004 and 2007 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Among the cars scheduled to appear at Luft 12 are five Porsche 935 race cars marking the 50th anniversary of the model, four cars celebrating 120 years of the famed entrance race Targa Florio, and a 1970 Porsche used in the making of Steve McQueen’s iconic 1971 film "Le Mans" (part of a "Hollywood South" display inside Trilith LIVE). Right now, organizers say the event will happen rain or shine.

Tickets for Luft 12 are $45 for general admission, $85 for early admission (which gets you in at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday), and $35 for Friday’s welcome party — and children ages 12 and younger get in for free. To purchase tickets, click here

We spent the morning with Patrick Long down at Town at Trilith, getting an exclusive sneak peek at the big event and doing a little Porsche "window shopping." Click the video player in this article to check it out!

The Source: Information for this story comes from the Luft 12 website and original reporting by Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken.

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