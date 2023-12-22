Popular Atlanta Chick-fil-A location reopens

A popular Chick-fil-A location has reopened after a 7-month renovation.

The owner of the Peachtree at Collier location in Buckhead told FOX 5 in April, it was closing the location as part of an expansion project which would add more space for customers and take over an old liquor store.

The store announced on its Facebook page that it was "now open" earlier this week, writing:

"The two best words you’ll see all day!"

There are more than 180 Chick-fil-A locations in the metro Atlanta market.