A Forsyth County elementary school teacher and former high school volleyball coach is facing multiple charges of child pornography, deputies say.

Officials tell FOX 5 that authorities arrested 38-year-old James Andrew "Drew" Cecil of Cumming, Georgia following an investigation into allegations of crimes against children.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Department, its Internet Crimes Against Children Unit began their investigation after receiving a tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children about the online sexual exploitation of the child. The tip identified the person involved as a teacher.

During their investigation, authorities say they identified the suspect as Cecil, a fourth-grade teacher at Poole's Mill Elementary. Cecil was eventually arrested and charged with nine counts of possession of child pornography and one count of sexual exploitation of children.

In a statement, the Forsyth County School System tells FOX 5 that Cecil taught and coached volleyball at North Forsyth High School for five years before starting at Poole's Mill Elementary School in 2021.

"He has not been at school since April 14 when we were made aware of the allegations against him," a spokesperson for the school system said in a statement. "As of April 21, he is no longer employed with Forsyth County Schools."

Investigators say no children from the school district were involved in the investigation.

Cecil remains in the Forsyth County Jail on a $55,200 bond.

The investigation is ongoing. Investigators are asking any parents/guardians or former students who have any information about the charges to contact the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.