Beloved Ponce de Leon Krispy Kreme reopens more than 2 years after arson

More than two years after a devastating fire shut its doors, the beloved Krispy Kreme on Atlanta's Ponce de Leon Avenue is back open and serving up doughnuts.

The Krispy Kreme has been a staple on the busy Atlanta road for decades. It opened back in 1965. The famous "Hot" sign was added in 1992.

The shop, which is now owned by former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal, went up in flames on Feb. 10, 2021. A few months later, a second fire started in the kitchen of the remains of the restaurant.

For months, crews have been working to completely redo the building while preserving its iconic look. The ongoing construction had fans wondering when they could return and grab one of its original glazed doughnuts.

Well, the wait is over. On Tuesday morning, the restaurant opened its doors to the public.

"We made a promise to the Ponce community and all of Atlanta and we’re delivering on it," said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Global Chief Brand Officer. "Everyone has been so supportive during our bounce-back process and we’re thrilled to turn on the Hot Light. Our longstanding presence in Ponce is core to the community. Beginning Oct. 10, delicious, fresh Krispy Kreme doughnuts and all the happiness that comes with enjoying and sharing them will be back."

Dozens of doughnut fans lined up in front of the shop's doors before the grand opening at 6 a.m. One man said he had been there since 3 a.m., saying that the wait was "worth it."

The shop will employ more than 70 team members who will serve the brand's classic menu, including hot Original Glazed doughnuts, as well as limited-time offerings.

Guests will be able to purchase doughnuts in-shop, via drive-thru or by ordering doughnuts online or through the Krispy Kreme app.

The shop will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Throughout the grand opening week, Krispy Kreme is offering a sweet incentive to customers - randomly awarding 10 dozen lucky guests a Celebration Ticket worth a dozen free Original Glazed doughnuts every month for a year.