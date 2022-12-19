Woman shot in theatre parking lot on Ponce De Leon Avenue

article

Atlanta police have reported a person shot in the parking lot of Plaza Theatre on Ponce De Leon Avenue in northeast Atlanta Monday afternoon.

Authorities said the female victim was alert, conscious and breathing when they arrived at the scene. Police said she was taken to a hospital.

Witnesses who believed this was an incident of road rage told FOX 5 they heard people arguing before gunshots rang out.

Police confirmed that the victim and a male suspect were in a verbal dispute that escalated. That male suspect was detained.

Atlanta's Aggravated Assault Unit are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.