Poll: GOP primary likely a runoff; Bottoms leads Dems

The Brief A fresh poll of 800 likely voters suggests a clear favorite has emerged in the Democratic race for Georgia governor. On the Republican side, the top two candidates are locked in a dead heat, likely triggering a summer runoff. With double-digit voters still undecided in both parties, the primary landscape remains fluid as the June runoff date looms.



The Georgia Democratic gubernatorial primary appears to have a clear winner, while the Republican primary will likely head to a runoff, according to a new poll by InsiderAdvantage.

What we know:

The poll surveyed 800 likely voters between April 28 and 29. It has a margin of error of around 3.4%.

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial primary poll

By the numbers:

The data shows Democrats are squarely set on voting for former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. Former Georgia Labor Commissioner Mike Thurmond is in second place, followed by former Republican Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan.

The poll results show the following predictions in the Democratic gubernatorial primary:

Lance Bottoms: 52%

Thurmond: 16%

Duncan: 9%

Esteves: 5%

Other: 4%

No Opinion/Undecided: 14%

Georgia Republican gubernatorial primary poll

By the numbers:

The Republican gubernatorial primary is much closer, with billionaire Rick Jackson and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones in a statistical tie. Behind them is Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

The poll results show the following predictions in the Republican gubernatorial primary:

Jackson: 28%

Jones: 24%

Raffensperger: 18%

Carr: 11%

Other: 7%

No Opinion/Undecided: 12%

Possible gubernatorial primary runoff

What's next:

If no candidate receives 50% of the vote, the primary will go to a runoff between the top two candidates. That runoff would take place June 16, with early voting scheduled for June 8 through 12.