Poll: GOP primary likely a runoff; Bottoms leads Dems
ATLANTA - The Georgia Democratic gubernatorial primary appears to have a clear winner, while the Republican primary will likely head to a runoff, according to a new poll by InsiderAdvantage.
What we know:
The poll surveyed 800 likely voters between April 28 and 29. It has a margin of error of around 3.4%.
Georgia Democratic gubernatorial primary poll
By the numbers:
The data shows Democrats are squarely set on voting for former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. Former Georgia Labor Commissioner Mike Thurmond is in second place, followed by former Republican Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan.
The poll results show the following predictions in the Democratic gubernatorial primary:
- Lance Bottoms: 52%
- Thurmond: 16%
- Duncan: 9%
- Esteves: 5%
- Other: 4%
- No Opinion/Undecided: 14%
Georgia Republican gubernatorial primary poll
By the numbers:
The Republican gubernatorial primary is much closer, with billionaire Rick Jackson and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones in a statistical tie. Behind them is Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
The poll results show the following predictions in the Republican gubernatorial primary:
- Jackson: 28%
- Jones: 24%
- Raffensperger: 18%
- Carr: 11%
- Other: 7%
- No Opinion/Undecided: 12%
Possible gubernatorial primary runoff
What's next:
If no candidate receives 50% of the vote, the primary will go to a runoff between the top two candidates. That runoff would take place June 16, with early voting scheduled for June 8 through 12.
The Source: Information in this article came from a gubernatorial primary poll conducted by InsiderAdvantage and shared with FOX 5 Atlanta.