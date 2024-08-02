Polk County woman battles vulture invasion on family property

A woman says vultures are taking over her Polk County property. She says the scavenging birds are more than a nuisance; they are causing damage, and she is desperate to drive them away from her home and land.

Hansley Davenport says vultures have invaded her property. She says she has seen dozens and dozens of them roosting on rooftops and in trees.

"These are black vultures, and they're actually aggressive. Most people think they only eat stuff that is dead in the road," said Davenport.

They can do some damage. They have been known to tear up rooftops.

"Their vomit is acidic and that will ruin your roof too, along with their claws. And they eat rubber off vehicles," said Davenport.

Davenport grew up on the property on Grady Road in Rockmart. It's been in the family 100 years.

She says since the Polk County landfill was built less than 200 yards away, they have always seen vultures around, but she has never seen this many.

"It's very unnerving to go to your vehicle in the morning and see 20, 30 buzzards on your house," said Davenport.

The landfill is owned by the county, but GFL Environmental operates it.

Hansley Davenport, who lives next to the Polk County landfill, says vultures have recently invaded her property. (FOX 5)

County Manager Matthew Denton sent FOX 5 a statement that reads:

"We are aware of the complaint and have taken affirmative steps to communicate with our operator to ensure that the complaint is addressed in a timely manner. It is Polk County’s goal that no citizen is adversely affected by the operation of our landfill."

The general manager of the landfill told FOX 5 he did not have a comment about the vultures, but he did say "We do our best to be good neighbors."

This week, the company that operates the landfill hung two decoy vultures in the trees across the street from Davenport's house.

"Those are supposed to deter them, but there's still vultures in the tree that they're hanging in," said Davenport.

Davenport says she cannot shoot the birds because they are federally protected. She can apply for a permit which would allow her to kill a limited number of vultures, but she says that permit may take 60 days to obtain. She is worried about her livestock and the damage the birds could do to her property in the meantime.

"I don't think I have 60 days when there's at any moment, 20, 50 100 roosting on the top of the house," said Davenport.