Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 2:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County, Clay County
3
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 8:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 5:17 AM CDT until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County

Police: Young woman attacked near UGA campus

Published 
Athens-Clarke County
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATHENS, Ga. - Police are on the lookout for a sexual predator near UGA's campus in Athens.

The 19-year-old victim told officers that she was attacked Saturday night in the area of South Harris Street near Dearing Street.

According to investigators, the young woman was walking home when a "muscular, tan-skinned" man grabbed her from behind and covered her mouth.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

She told police that the man pulled her into some nearby bushes and tried to undress her, but she was able to fight them off and escape.

Detectives are hoping someone who lives nearby may have surveillance video of the assault or the suspect.

If you have any information, please call Detective Rick Dearing at (762) 400-7174 or Crime Stoppers at (706) 705-4775. 

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.