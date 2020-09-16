Police: Young woman attacked near UGA campus

Police are on the lookout for a sexual predator near UGA's campus in Athens.

The 19-year-old victim told officers that she was attacked Saturday night in the area of South Harris Street near Dearing Street.

According to investigators, the young woman was walking home when a "muscular, tan-skinned" man grabbed her from behind and covered her mouth.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

She told police that the man pulled her into some nearby bushes and tried to undress her, but she was able to fight them off and escape.

Detectives are hoping someone who lives nearby may have surveillance video of the assault or the suspect.

If you have any information, please call Detective Rick Dearing at (762) 400-7174 or Crime Stoppers at (706) 705-4775.

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.