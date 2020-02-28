Police: Woman threatened officers, area home improvement store

Police in Gwinnett County have arrested a Lithonia woman after investigators said she made threats to both officers and a home improvement store.

Jheri Leil Polite, 35, was booked into the Gwinnett County jail on terroristic threats and transmitting false public alarm charges. Detectives said they were able to identify her name and phone number after placing several calls this week.

The first call was Tuesday at 3:40 p.m. Police said she called 911 in Gwinnett County and told operators her name was “Jessica.” She told officers she was across the street from the South Precinct, located at 2180 Stone Drive in Lilburn, and that “a lot of people are going to die today.”

Police said the same woman called back 30 minutes later from the name number and stated she was going to kill everyone inside the South Precinct with an AK-47.

The next day, the police said she called 911 again around 7:30 a.m. and claimed to have a bomb. She told operators it was at the Lowe’s located at 4855 Stone Mountain Highway, across the street from the South Precinct. Again, the woman told police everyone was going to die. But when police searched the store, they didn’t find a threat.

Thursday around 9 a.m., a woman again called 911 and again claimed to have a bomb inside the same store. Again, police said no threat was found.

It was not immediately clear if Polite retained any legal representation.