Police: Woman shot in parking lot of DeKalb County daycare

Police are investigating a shooting outside a daycare facility in DeKalb County early Friday morning.

According to investigators, a 30-year-old woman was sitting in the parking lot of the Obama Early Learning and Preschool Academy on Glenwood Road when she was shot in the head.

Police said the woman's car accelerated across the street and went over an embankment and hit a tree.

We're told the woman is in critical but stable condition and she's expected to survive.

Police are reviewing nearby surveillance video, hoping to learn more about what led up to the shooting.