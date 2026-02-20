'Miracle Child' Jalen Alexander's inspiring cancer battle: 'I’m very proud of my son'

The Brief Jalen Alexander was named a 2026 Children’s Miracle Child after surviving a cancer typically found in older men. Medical advocacy is critical because pediatric cancer symptoms often mimic common childhood illnesses, leading to diagnostic delays. Jalen maintained straight A’s while enduring 13 rounds of chemotherapy and 10-hour daily treatment sessions.



When Jalen Alexander picks up his saxophone to play "Careless Whisper" with the McConnell Middle School jazz band, the music serves as a victory song for a journey that was anything but quiet.

The 14-year-old Gwinnett County student has been named a 2026 Children’s Miracle Child by Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, honoring his recovery from a rare form of cancer that typically affects men in their 50s and 60s.

Jalen’s ‘Miracle Child’ journey

What they're saying:

Jalen’s journey began at age 12 when he noticed a small mass on the left side of his neck.

"It started as the size of a pea and got to the size of a stone," Jalen said.

Despite the growth, the road to a diagnosis was filled with uncertainty. His mother, Monica Rowe, recalled several appointments where initial tests didn’t point toward a serious illness.

"Oh, it's nothing to be concerned with because we're not seeing red flags to indicate X-Y-Z," Rowe remembered being told. "He had ultrasounds, CAT scans... it wasn't until it was extracted that we had an answer. It's very scary."

The extracted growth revealed non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The diagnosis was a shock to the family and to Jalen, who found himself facing a "grown man’s" disease.

"It gave me more shock," Jalen said. "Non-Hodgkin’s is a cancer older men will have, but it’s kind of scary having a cancer not most kids have."

Battling non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma

Dig deeper:

According to Dr. Sharon Castellino, such frustrations are not uncommon. She noted that symptoms like fatigue and fever often mimic general childhood illnesses, and the rarity of pediatric cancer can lead to diagnostic delays.

"A pediatrician may see three children in their career with cancer," Castellino said. "It’s up to parents to advocate, it’s up to young people... we see more delays in diagnosis in young adults because children have their parents to advocate."

Jalen’s battle involved 13 rounds of chemotherapy, with treatments lasting 10 hours a day for months. Throughout the ordeal, he maintained straight A’s in school. Now two years cancer-free, he says the experience changed his perspective on life.

"Honestly, it makes me more appreciative of the experience because it allowed me to, I'd say, mature," Jalen said. "I can be more cognizant of what's around me and what's going on."

For his mother, the lesson was about the power of persistence.

"I’m very proud of my son," Rowe said. "My advocacy for him... he had become a strong advocate for himself."