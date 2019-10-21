Police: Woman shot in chest at DeKalb County motel

Police in DeKalb County are looking for the shooter who left a woman badly hurt at a motel.

It happened around 9:40 p.m. Sunday at the America's Best Inn and Suites located at 4095 Covington Highway. DeKalb County police said officers swarmed the motel after woman, who is in her 20s. was shot in the chest. The woman rushed to an area hospital and is expected to live.

Investigators believe the woman and the shooter know each other. It does not appear to be a random shooting, police said.

The suspect and motive were not known, investigators said.

Police said they are withholding the name of the victim to assist in the on-going investigation.