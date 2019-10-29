Police: Woman shot dead outside Lithonia apartment complex

Dekalb County Police homicide detectives collected evidence from a deadly shooting outside a Lilthonia apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

Investigators say someone shot a 24-year-old woman in her car just before midnight. It happened near building 10 at the Grovewood Park complex on Hillandale Drive. Witnesses tell police several bullets were fired and the victim was struck at least once. Police say no one at the complex saw who fired the shots but heard the gunshots.

Officers tell FOX5 they found narcotics inside the car where the victim was discovered and believe the shooting was a drug transaction that went sour.

The unidentified woman did not live at the apartment complex. Stay with FOX5 Atlanta and watch Good Day Atlanta for the latest on this developing story.