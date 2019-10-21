Police: Woman seriously injured in motel shooting

A woman fights for her life after getting shot at a Dekalb County motel. The gunfire rang out Sunday night at the America's Best Inn and Suites on Covington Highway.

Police searching for shooter

Paramedics rushed the victim, who had been shot in the upper chest to the hospital. At last check, she was in critical condition. No other information about the woman has been released, including her age or if she stayed at the motel.

Police tried to find witnesses and hoped surveillance video could help them determine what led up to the gunfire. But they think the shooting was likely an isolated crime, telling FOX5 that it appears the victim and person who pulled the trigger knew each other. Hoping to track down the shooter, Dekalb County Police K-9 officers responded to the scene. But it appears at least for now that the shooter managed to getaway.

