Police: Woman killed, sister injured in shooting at Atlanta parking lot

One woman is dead and her sister is in critical condition after a shooting in an Atlanta liquor store parking lot.

It happened in the parking lot of a business located along Fairburn Road SW in between MLK Jr Drive and Bakers Ferry Road SW in an area known as the Adamsville Triangle around 8 p.m. Friday.

Atlanta police said officers found two women shot when they arrived at the scene. Police said both women were in critical condition when emergency medical crews rushed them to an area hospital. One of the women later died and the other was undergoing surgery late Friday night.

Atlanta police investigate a double shooting in a parking lot near the Adamsville Triangle in Atlanta on May 22, 2020. (FOX 5)

Officers are trying to track down the gunman, who they believe is the ex or current boyfriend of one of the sisters. He reportedly sped off in a black SUV after the shooting.

"There was another female on the scene, but I haven't had enough information to tie that female in with the sisters [or] the current/past boyfriend," said Capt D'Andrea Price.

The victims and the shooter are in their 30s, according to authorities.

Price said the department is not releasing the suspect's description because "we're pretty much sure we'll be able to find him."