Police: Woman killed after crash on I-285 in Cobb County

Cobb County police are investigating a crash that killed a woman on Interstate 285 northbound Monday night.

Officials say the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday on I-285 between South Cobb Drive and Atlanta Road.

According to investigators, a gold 2001 Mercedes Benz E320 was traveling north when the driver lost control and crashed into the median wall. After that crash, a purple 2010 Jeep Wrangler crashed into the rear of the Mercedes, sending them both into the left northbound lane.

Police say the driver of the Mercedes, identified as 20-year-old Austell resident Shamauri L. Fluellen, tried to cross to the right shoulder of the interstate on foot. During that attempt, she was hit by multiple vehicles and killed.

While multiple vehicles involved stopped at the scene, investigators say they believe the first vehicle involved in the deadly collision left the scene. There is no description of that vehicle at this time.

The driver of the Jeep did not need medical attention.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call Cobb County police at 770-499-3987.

