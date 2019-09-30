Police: Woman charged in death of 14-year-old killed while crossing Atlanta street
ATLANTA - Police have arrested an Atlanta woman and charged her with killing a teenager who was walking to school.
The incident happened in the 2400 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW around 8:10 a.m. on Sept. 6.
According to police, 14-year-old Jermaine Wallace Jr. was crossing the roadway when he was hit by 32-year-old Antoinette Monique Peters' Camaro.
Medics rushed Wallace to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries. He was a 9th-grade student at Douglas High School.
Officials say a speed analysis determined that Peters was going between 62 and 67 mph in the 35 mph speed zone.
MORE: 14-year-old dies after being hit by car in northwest Atlanta
Advertisement
Officers arrested Peters last week and charged her with misdemeanor homicide by vehicle, speeding, and operating an unregistered vehicle.