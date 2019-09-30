Police: Woman charged in death of 14-year-old killed while crossing Atlanta street

article

Police have arrested an Atlanta woman and charged her with killing a teenager who was walking to school.

The incident happened in the 2400 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW around 8:10 a.m. on Sept. 6.

According to police, 14-year-old Jermaine Wallace Jr. was crossing the roadway when he was hit by 32-year-old Antoinette Monique Peters' Camaro.

Medics rushed Wallace to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries. He was a 9th-grade student at Douglas High School.

Officials say a speed analysis determined that Peters was going between 62 and 67 mph in the 35 mph speed zone.

Officers arrested Peters last week and charged her with misdemeanor homicide by vehicle, speeding, and operating an unregistered vehicle.