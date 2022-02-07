Police warn Duluth residence after USPS mail master key stolen

Authorities are warning residents in Duluth to be vigilant with their mail after a master key was stolen.

The Duluth Police Department said the master key was stolen from the US Postal Service. The key services area codes 30096 and 30097.

"If you live in a community with locked mailboxes, please be diligent in monitoring for irregularities," the department wrote in a post on social media. "If you fall victim to a crime, we encourage residents to continue reporting such thefts to the Duluth Police Department for tracking."

Anyone who believes they have been a victim of mail theft can report it with the United States Postal Service at uspis.gov/report.

