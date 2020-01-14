Police: Valuable guitars signed by Springsteen, Dylan and others stolen from Florida storage facility

The Daytona Beach Police Department reported on Tuesday that several valuable guitars were stolen from a storage facility last month.

They said that the incident occurred in December at a storage facility on West International Speedway Boulevard in Daytona Beach.

At least eight guitars were reportedly stolen from a storage unit, including ones signed by Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Eric Clapton, Paul McCartney, and U2. Photographs of the guitars have been posted on the Daytona Beach Police Department Twitter page.

Then, in the afternoon on Tuesday, police recovered one guitar, signed by Van Halen. Detectives were called to O.K. Pawn in Daytona Beach after they say a man tried to pawn the guitar.



The shop owner said the man was asking for $200. Police arrested the man, although specific charges have not been released.



"We’re hoping that this person will lead us to the other guitars that we’re looking for," said Messod Bendayan, DBPD spokesperson.



Bendayan said they recovered one of the guitars, signed by Bob Dylan, last month. It was in evidence and will now be turned over to the owner, Jack Baker.



Baker, who lives in Florida part time, said he had the guitars stored because he was rennovating his home. He tells FOX35 he believes he accidentally left the storage unit open.



"I hate thieves. They’re the worst thing on earth. I’m excited to get my guitar back," said Baker.



Police said there was no surveillence video at the storage unit.

Police ask that if you know where these guitars or who possibly took them, please contact Detective Simone Alexander at 386-671-5218 or email AlexanderSimone@dbpd.us regarding Case 190024997.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.