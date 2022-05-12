Police Union: Conditions amount to 'war against police'

The leader of the Atlanta Police Union says dangerous streets have created a "war against police officers".

Lt. Kevin Knapp made the observation during a briefing he gave city council members on the number of officers who have or are trying to leave the force.

For the difficult jobs they perform, Knapp believes the political leaders must immediately approve substantial pay raises for all staff.

"It is unsafe," Knapp said. "There is a war against police officers, no doubt".

Councilman Antonio Lewis did not agree. He said the people he represents, and they reside in one of the highest crimes areas on the southside, support officers and want them to come into their communities to do their jobs.

An image from the Atlanta City Council 2023 Budget Hearings showing Kevin Knapp, the president of the APD union, testifying about officer attrition. (ATL 26 / City of Atlanta)

"I am the one who sponsored the blue lights legislation," Lewis said. "And I did that because I want us to see that presence in the community".

Knapp later clarified his viewpoint. He explained his comment had more to do with a lack of fear some individuals have of the criminal justice process.

"And we (officers) are part of that system," the lieutenant said. "It's like, 'I don't feel like going to jail today.'"

