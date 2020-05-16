Police: Two suspects arrested, charged with murder of Stone Mountain man

article

Two suspects were arrested Saturday in connection with the shooting death of a Stone Mountain man earlier this month, police confirmed.

According to DeKalb County police, 22-year-old Delon Rashaud Johnson and an unnamed 16-year-old were arrested in Lithonia and charged with murder and aggravated assault in the shooting death of Kejuan McCullen.

On May 9, McCullen and the suspects were attending a party on Glen Cove Drive in Stone Mountain, when at some point a fight broke out.

Johnson is suspected of shooting McCullen in the head, according to police warrants.

McCullen died from his injuries.

DeKalb County police said Johnson was taken to the DeKalb County jail. The 16-year-old was taken to the DeKalb Regional Youth Detention Center.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit, with the DeKalb County Police Department and Doraville Police K-9 Unit, made the arrests.