Police: Teenage McDonald's employee hit by car during argument with customer

Atlanta police are investigating a dangerous confrontation at a McDonald's that left a fast-food employee in critical condition.

Police tell FOX 5 that they were called to the McDonald's on the 2000 block of North Decatur Road at around 3 a.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they found a teenage victim who had been struck by a car.

According to police, the victim, who is an employee at the restaurant, is believed to have gotten into an argument with a driver over an incorrect order. During that dispute, the teenager was hit by the car.

Medics rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where she is in critical condition.

Police have not yet identified any suspects or the name of the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

