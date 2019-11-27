Police: Teen dies after showing up at Grady Memorial Hospital

An overnight shooting leaves a teenager dead and police with lots of questions.

The 19-year-old victim turned up at Grady Memorial Hospital late Tuesday night, having been shot. Unfortunately, doctors weren't able to save his life.

Atlanta homicide detectives say they aren't sure where the shooting took place. Information from family members say it could be near Lakewood Stadium, but that information has yet to be confirmed.

The victim's mother, Sherese Bryant, along with many family members showed up at the hospital. So many people arrived that police called for backup to handle the crowds.

According to the victim's mother, she got a call just before 11:00 p.m. saying he'd been shot three times in the chest. She says he was in a car belonging to his godbrother. The godbrother, the godbrother's girlfriend and another person were also inside. The mom tells us police don't have the victim's cell phone or wallet. She says the teenager lived off of University Avenue.

Police have yet to release the victim's name. We're expected to get more information from them later in the morning. Detectives say with so little to go on, they have no motive or suspect description.