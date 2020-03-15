Police: Teen arrested for driving 110 mph on Alpharetta road

A teenager is in custody after police say he was caught going nearly three times the speed limit on an Alpharetta road.

The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety shared a photo of a car being pulled over Saturday night on Webb Bridge Road near Lake Windward Drive.

According to police, at around 10:30 p.m. the 18-year-old driver was caught speeding in his Lexus at speeds of up to 110 mph.

That road, police explained, was in a 40 mph zone.

After pulling the teen over, officers impounded his car and took the suspect to jail.

"We’re thankful we were able to get him stopped safely before he hit someone or lost control and ended up wrapped around a tree," the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety said.

Officials have not released the identity of the driver or said what he'll be charged with.