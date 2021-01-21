Police: Suspect wanted in violent triple stabbing in Georgia home

LaGrange police are searching for a suspect in a triple stabbing during a break-in early Thursday morning.

Officials say they were called to a home on the 500 block of Borton Street around 1:20 a.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, officers found Lakonia Smith, Darius Smith, and Andrew Parker, who were all suffering from multiple stab wounds to their upper bodies.

Lakonia Smith identified the person who did this to the three of them as Charles Wortham of Grantville, the father of her children.

According to police, Wortham entered the home through a window while his three victims were sleeping.

Both Smiths were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Parker had to be flown to Columbus, Georgia for medical attention. Officials have not released any of the victims' conditions at this time.

Police have issued warrants for Wortham's arrest charging him with burglary, aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act, two other counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a knife in the commission of a crime.

If you have any information about Wortham's location of the incident, please call the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.

