Police: Suspect wanted for truck theft at dealership

article

McDonough police need your help identifying a person of interest in a theft at a car dealership earlier in October.

Police shared surveillance videos of a man wearing a ballcap they is suspected of stealing a white 2018 GMC Sierra from Bellamy Strickland Chevrolet/GMC on the 100 block of Industrial Boulevard.

Officials believe the man may also be involved in stealing another white GMC Sierra truck from a dealership in Valdosta, Georgia.

If you have any information about the stolen truck, the suspect, or the incident please contact Detective W. Poss at 470-878-1091 or call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.