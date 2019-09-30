Police: Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Gainesville

A man is in serious condition after being shot by Gainesville Police Monday night, according to authorities.

Paramedics first responded to a 911 call reporting that a man had been struck by a vehicle in the area of West Avenue and Comer Street, but when authorities arrived on scene, they learned from witnesses that the man actually walked into the side of a truck.

Witnesses told police the man appeared to be drunk and was already injured. He stumbled off into nearby woods after walking into the car, according to police.

“[Medics] did ask if he needed help,” Sgt. Kevin Holbrook with Gainesville Police said. “The individual stated ‘yes’ he did want some type of help. At that point, the individual began to get more aggressive. That’s when the individual reached into his pocket, reportedly pulled out a knife, and threatened the medics.”

Law enforcement arrived shortly after and tried deescalating the situation, according to Holbrook, but to no avail.

“The subject with a knife charged or came at the officers,” Holbrook said. “That’s when the officers shot, striking the individual.”

A resident, clearly shaken by the incident, said she watched the whole thing play out before her eyes. She would not appear on camera but told FOX 5 an officer fired about five shots.

“He was not a victim, he was a perpetrator, he put the lives of the paramedics, these medics, in danger as well as everyone in this neighborhood,” Holbrook said.

Police said one officer and the man were transported to local hospitals. The officer was transported per the department’s protocol. The man is reportedly in serious condition at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

The names of those involved have not been released.