Police: Suspect dropped dying boyfriend at hospital

A woman was charged after police said she dropped off her dying boyfriend at the hospital.

Lakerria Williams was charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during a felony on Friday. Police released a video of Williams following her arrest.

Clayton County police said officers responded to a residence in the 4000 block of Hendrix Drive on Jan. 12 after receiving a 911 call reporting unknown trouble. The female caller would not advise dispatchers of the situation and police said when officers arrived, they could not find anyone.

Later that night, officers were alerted to a woman who brought a man to the hospital suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The man later died from his injuries.

Investigators said they obtained enough evidence to take Williams into custody the next day.

