Police: Suspect caught on camera trying to violently break into Atlanta home

article

Police investigators are searching for a suspect accused of trying to break into and burglarize one Atlanta home multiple times.

Atlanta police say the attempted break-ins happened at a vacant home that is under construction on the 100 block of Adair Avenue.

On Dec. 7, Officers responded to reports of damaged property at the home. At the location, the owner of the home said he was alerted to someone being on the property by his RING camera.

The video footage showed the suspect take a wooden object and slam it into the home's back door multiple times. While the man was not able to get inside, he did shatter a rear window and damaged the door and camera system.

Investigators say the home had been previously burglarized multiple times and say that the man has also attempted to break in a number of times.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a blue skull cap, black and blue jacket, and black pants.

If you have any information that could help identify the suspect, call investigators with Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).