Police: Suspect arrested in connection with Uber carjacking

The man suspected of verbally abusing and carjacking an Uber driver has been arrested, Acworth Police confirmed.

The incident happened February 2, when police were called to the 4700 block of South Main Street about a possible carjacking.

When police arrived the victim, Sulymar Salazar told officers she was an Uber driver and her passenger became verbally abusive during the drive before eventually pointing a gun on her.

Salazar said she got out of the car and ran to a nearby gas station.

The suspect was later identified as James Dixon.

Dixon and the vehicle were found nearby on Main street. He was charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.