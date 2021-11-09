Police still searching for woman four months after disappearance

article

Clayton County police said a woman reported missing in July has still not been found.

Police said Shirley Love left the 7000 block of Howell Lane in Riverdale at around 8 a.m. on July 3, but investigators don't know where she was going. Four months later, police are still looking.

Police said the 58-year-old woman has black hair and brown eyes. She's about 5-foot-4 in height and 205 pounds.

Police said she's diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. Police said she may have been in an unclear state of mind when she disappeared.

Police said anyone with information should contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 ext 8.

