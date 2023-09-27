SWAT responding to standoff with man barricaded in SW Atlanta rooming house

Atlanta police are in a tense standoff with a man who barricaded himself in a southwest Atlanta rooming house.

The standoff started around 2 a.m. at a home on the 1000 block of Katherwood Drive. A SWAT team has now responding and are attempting to negotiate with the man.

A man who lives at the house says the situation began when another resident of the home threatened him and his son with a rifle.

"At that point, I moved us away from him and then maybe five or 10 minutes later I heard gunshots," Shawn Wainwright said.

He said the man fired multiple times, was banging loudly on the building's doors, and was shouting.

Wainwright also said he was the one who called 911 and that the operator told him police were on the scene when he heard the gunfire.

Police have not shared details about who is involved in the standoff.

Officers have shut down the road while they deal with what say is an unsafe situation. No injuries have been reported at this time.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.