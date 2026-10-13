Man holding woman and child hostage shot by DeKalb police

The Brief DeKalb County police shot an armed suspect holding a woman and child at gunpoint Tuesday morning. The suspect was hospitalized with critical injuries, while the woman and child were rescued without injury. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was notified and has taken over the official investigation into the shooting.



An officer with the DeKalb County Police Department shot an armed suspect holding a woman and child hostage Tuesday morning near North Hairston Road, according to police.

What we know:

Officers arrived at a home near Central Drive and North Hairston Road around 8:03 a.m. following reports of a domestic incident.

When they arrived, police encountered an armed man holding a woman and a child at gunpoint.

Officers ordered the suspect to drop his weapon, but he refused to comply.

An officer opened fire, striking the man.

Paramedics transported the suspect to a local hospital in critical condition, while first responders removed the woman and child safely.

No other injuries were reported.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ GDOT cameras show police officers at Central Drive and North Hairston Road after a man who shot on October 13, 2026. (Credit: GDOT)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names or ages of the suspect, the woman or the child involved.

It remains unclear what triggered the domestic dispute or what specific charges the suspect will face.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DeKalb County police officers on the scene after a man reportedly holding a woman and child hostage at gunpoint was shot on October 13, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)

What's next:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the inquiry to review the officer's use of force.

State agents will conduct an independent review of the shooting and present their findings.