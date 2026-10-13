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Man holding woman and child hostage shot by DeKalb police

FOX 5 Atlanta
DeKalb County
Updated October 13, 2026 12:36 PM EDT Published October 13, 2026 10:10 AM EDT
Hostage situation leads DeKalb police to shoot armed suspect
Hostage situation leads DeKalb police to shoot armed suspect

Hostage situation leads DeKalb police to shoot armed suspect

DeKalb County police responded to a domestic incident after 8:03 a.m. and found an armed man holding a woman and child at gunpoint.

The Brief

    • DeKalb County police shot an armed suspect holding a woman and child at gunpoint Tuesday morning.
    • The suspect was hospitalized with critical injuries, while the woman and child were rescued without injury.
    • The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was notified and has taken over the official investigation into the shooting.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - An officer with the DeKalb County Police Department shot an armed suspect holding a woman and child hostage Tuesday morning near North Hairston Road, according to police. 

What we know:

Officers arrived at a home near Central Drive and North Hairston Road around 8:03 a.m. following reports of a domestic incident. 

Police shoot armed suspect holding woman and child
Police shoot armed suspect holding woman and child

Police shoot armed suspect holding woman and child

We are following breaking news in DeKalb County where a police officer is reported to have shot an armed suspect holding a woman and child hostage. Our Hernan Gutierrez has the details.

When they arrived, police encountered an armed man holding a woman and a child at gunpoint.

Officers ordered the suspect to drop his weapon, but he refused to comply. 

An officer opened fire, striking the man. 

Paramedics transported the suspect to a local hospital in critical condition, while first responders removed the woman and child safely. 

No other injuries were reported.

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GDOT cameras show police officers at Central Drive and North Hairston Road after a man who shot on October 13, 2026. (Credit: GDOT)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names or ages of the suspect, the woman or the child involved.

It remains unclear what triggered the domestic dispute or what specific charges the suspect will face.

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DeKalb County police officers on the scene after a man reportedly holding a woman and child hostage at gunpoint was shot on October 13, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)

What's next:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the inquiry to review the officer's use of force. 

State agents will conduct an independent review of the shooting and present their findings. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the DeKalb County Police Department, who provided details about the incident and officer-involved shooting, as well as state law enforcement officials. 

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