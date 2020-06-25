Police: Semi-truck flips over onto Smyrna police patrol car, trapping officer

An officer was taken to the hospital after a semi-truck flipped onto their patrol car, officials said.

The accident happened about 10:10 a.m. at the intersection of Atlanta Road and Windy Hill Road in Smyrna.

Photo: Smyrna Police Department

According to Smyrna police, a Pro Tree Service semi-trick flipped over onto a Smyrna Police Department patrol car, entrapping the officer inside.

The Smyrna and Cobb County Fire Departments worked together to extricate the officer.

Officials identified the officer as Smyrna Officer P. Colburn. He was was taken to Kennestone Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Cobb County Police Department and the Georgia State Patrol were at the scene to provide law enforcement assistance.

Photo: Smyrna Police Department

The Cobb County Police Department's Selected Traffic Enforcement Unit (S.T.E.P.) was asked to handle the accident investigation at the request of Chief Joseph Bennett.

