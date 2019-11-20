Police seize 100 pounds of substances, marijuana in Marietta tobacco and vape shop raids

Police say they have seized more than 100 pounds of potentially illegal substances from two tobacco and vape shops in Marietta.

According to the Marietta Police Department, the raids began with an investigation into the sale and use of HEMP and CBD oil inside the city.

When investigators tested samples from the Royal Cigar & Tobacco shop and Endangered Botanicals, both located on 1500 Roswell Road and owned by the same person, they say they discovered that the samples were THC, not HEMP as the shop was claiming.

With those results, investigators secured a search warrant for the businesses. On Nov. 19, police officers raided the shops. Officers tell FOX 5 they found over 9 pounds of marijuana, multiple scales, baggies, and three firearms.

In the search, officials also found a lab allegedly set up to manufacture gummy edibles and capsules that the owner claimed were Kratom, a substance that has a similar effect to heroin. Police collected more than 100 pounds of the substance for testing.

Officials also searched the Cobb County home of the owner, identified as Billy Christian, and say they found another gun and more marijuana.

Christian is now in custody charged with felony sale of marijuana, intent to distribute marijuana, possession of more than 1 ounce of marijuana, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The investigation is still ongoing.