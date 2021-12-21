Police seek help identifying Piedmont Road shooting suspect

The Atlanta Police Department released footage of a person accused of shooting someone on Monday night on Piedmont Road.

Police said two people were walking at a nearby gas station and got into an argument with an unknown man, who shot one of the people.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Police responded to the scene at 7:34 p.m. at 2424 Piedmont Road. The victim was not at the scene, but police learned they went to a local hospital.

Police released a video asking for help in identifying a man wearing a red jacket.

There is a $5,000 reward for any identifying information in the case.

