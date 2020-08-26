Police: Security guards shoot 2 people at SE Atlanta nightclub

article

A man and a woman have been hospitalized after they were shot inside a southeast Atlanta nightclub late Tuesday night.

Officials tell FOX 5 the shooting happened inside the Ghost Bar on the 300 block of Edgewood Avenue.

According to police, the incident started with a fight inside the club between security guards and a group of people.

The guards fired shots, hitting two people that Atlanta police say had nothing to do with the fight.

A 36-year-old man was shot in the stomach and right hand and a 30-year-old woman was shot in the left leg.

Both victims were taken to Grady Hospital and are expected to recover.

By the time police arrived at the scene, the club had closed and everyone had left.

Investigators are now working to identify individuals who took part in the incident.

